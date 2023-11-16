US Bancorp DE Buys 3,679,165 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 591.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.36% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $98,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,327,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,191,209 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

