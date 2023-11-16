US Bancorp DE Buys 841 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $65,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VBK stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,858. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
