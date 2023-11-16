US Bancorp DE Buys 841 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $65,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VBK stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,858. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.