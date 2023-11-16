US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $97,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.73. 389,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,388. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.