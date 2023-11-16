US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $216.55 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

