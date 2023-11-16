US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 328.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,307 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.42% of iShares MBS ETF worth $113,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 680,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,408. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

