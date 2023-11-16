US Bancorp DE Has $104.74 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $104,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.04. 1,161,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,527. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.