US Bancorp DE Has $62.34 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

