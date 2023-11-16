US Bancorp DE Has $66.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $66,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.48. 542,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

