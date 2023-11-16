US Bancorp DE Has $76.76 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $76,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.56. 144,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,734. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

