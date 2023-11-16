US Bancorp DE Has $80.65 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 793,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.76% of Toro worth $80,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TTC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

