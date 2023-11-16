US Bancorp DE Has $92.05 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,109. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $366,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $366,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

