US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.82% of Huntsman worth $87,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after buying an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,527,000 after buying an additional 1,645,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HUN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 225,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

