US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,881 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $114,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 133,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 132,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GILD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.43. 1,246,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,271. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.