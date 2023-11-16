US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $90,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $70.73. 1,397,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,435. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

