US Bancorp DE Purchases 55,488 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $96,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $208.60. 997,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,353. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

