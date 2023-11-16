US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $95,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IWN traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.55. 288,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

