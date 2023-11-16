US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $79,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 114,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 627,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

