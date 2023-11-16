US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $74,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.68. 1,506,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $168.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

