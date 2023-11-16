US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $106,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.71. The stock had a trading volume of 73,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,499. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.67 and a 200-day moving average of $231.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.