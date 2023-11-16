US Bancorp DE Sells 112,744 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,744 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.77% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $90,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 123,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

