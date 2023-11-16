US Bancorp DE Sells 117,683 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,683 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $119,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $74.72. 4,611,812 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

