US Bancorp DE Sells 16,166 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $109,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.92. 320,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.