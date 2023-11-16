US Bancorp DE Sells 18,728 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $133,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 49.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

ADP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.45. The company had a trading volume of 215,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,079. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

