US Bancorp DE Sells 25,901 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.84% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $129,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,584,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VXF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.97. 90,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

