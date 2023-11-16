US Bancorp DE Sells 28,629 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $85,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.75. 127,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

