US Bancorp DE Sells 3,106 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $91,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $987.37. 56,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,638. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $598.00 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $865.84 and a 200 day moving average of $854.07.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,586. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.