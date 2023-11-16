US Bancorp DE Sells 3,106 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $91,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $987.37. 56,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,638. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $598.00 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $865.84 and a 200 day moving average of $854.07.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,586. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.