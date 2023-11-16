US Bancorp DE Sells 506 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $50,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

GWW stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $798.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.06. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.