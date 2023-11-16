US Bancorp DE Sells 50,922 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $53,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.30. 94,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,957. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

