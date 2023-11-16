US Bancorp DE Sells 54,492 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $138,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.