US Bancorp DE Sells 64,949 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $126,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.29. 362,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,099. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

