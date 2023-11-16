US Bancorp DE Sells 69,401 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $113,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

DIS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.09. 3,540,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,235,832. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

