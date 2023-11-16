US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $56,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VUG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,008. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.