US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,402 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $54,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,165,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

