USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $193,038.48 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $193,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 1.44.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

