Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.55. Utz Brands shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 35,461 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 109.52%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
