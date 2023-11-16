V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Buys $291,600.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V.F. Stock Up 14.1 %

VFC stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 541.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 235,692 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in V.F. by 17.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in V.F. by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 492,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.