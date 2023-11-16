Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after acquiring an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.12. 539,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.