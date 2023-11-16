Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $39.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

VVV opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,551.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $442,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 12,351 shares valued at $415,476. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $26,554,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

