VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,850,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.