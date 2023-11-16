Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.34. 26,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,171. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

