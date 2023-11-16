Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. 226,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.