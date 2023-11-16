Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VGT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,652. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

