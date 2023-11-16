Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $57,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 186,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

