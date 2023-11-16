Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Cut by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 639,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 791,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 205,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.