Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,794,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

