Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,821 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.22. 31,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $170.80 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

