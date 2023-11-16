Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.84. 36,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,820. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $248.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.39.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

