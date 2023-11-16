Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,949 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 798% compared to the typical daily volume of 217 put options.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.96. 27,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,792. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $248.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

