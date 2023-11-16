Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 571,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 476,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,535,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,658,000 after buying an additional 785,561 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

