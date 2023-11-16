Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,843. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

